Our Reporter

CHIEF Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI) Prof. Adekunke Ajayi has enjoined Nigerians to keep observing COVID-19 safety measures and avoid unnecessary travelling during the Yuletide.

He said this is the only way that will guarantee safe environment and curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The CMD, who spoke on behalf of the board and management of the tertiary institution in a statement at the weekend, felicitated with staff and members of the hospital community.

The statement signed by FETHI Director, Information and Corporate Affairs, Bank-Akinnuoye A. F., said: “Despite all odds and challenges faced due to Covid-19 in this year 2020, we rejoice with the Christian faithful, staff and clients of the hospital for witnessing this year celebrations.

“Christmas comes once in a year and we are expected to love within the teachings of Jesus Christ, which admonished us to be at peace with one another and love our neighbours as ourselves. “We wish you all a Merry Christmas and fulfilling New Year ahead,” he said.