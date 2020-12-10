File photo of a seaport used to illustrate the story.

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the Nigeria Customs Services have urged importers to take advantage of the automated Import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC).

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said this on Thursday during a sensitisation seminar in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The Finance Minister said the new automated platform will reduce the amount of time spent on processing import duty exemption request, promote transparency and eliminate undue human interference, as well as other challenges associated with the manual process.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Titilola Kuna, the Minister noted that with the scope of the request for import duty waiver expanding, there is no better time than now to have modern technology to drive import duty concession.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone C, Elton Irele said the new platform will eradicate abuse of import duty exemption and forgery of signature by fraudulent persons in the import business.

Ali said despite the commitment of the Federal Government to achieving a more viable economy, some importers have abused the opportunities created for them to thrive, through import duty exemption.

Ali assured that the Nigeria Customs Services will ensure the success of the new digitised platform.