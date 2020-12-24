BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Oil Mineral Producing Communities Traditional Rulers Association (OMPCOTRAS) has handed the federal government fourteen day ultimatum to reverse the appointment of an Interim Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and inaugurate the board that has been screened for the commission almost a year ago.

The group in a statement made available to Vanguard in Warri, Delta state described the Interim Sole Administrator as a gross illegality, adding that it is not known to the Act setting up the commission.

The statement signed by Head of secretariat of the body, Mr Kingsley Arthur further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Minister of Niger Delta , Senator Chief Godswill Akpabio to order before he plunges the entire region into crisis with his actions..

Continuing, the group expressed worries with the silence of the national assembly over the alleged illegality in the commission, saying the lawmakers should prevail on the President to see the illegality and reverse the action.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should reverse the illegal appointment of Mr. Effiong Akwa and inaugurate. We averred with the Minister that the appointment of Mr Effiong Akwa is a nullity and because such illegal appointments have not been challenged in court in the past does not confer on such appointments any legality. “, the group said.

“We want peace in pour communities. We do not want our communities to become a theater for the Military, therefore the President should do the right thing.

Finally, it is the resolve of the trustees to challenge the President’s action in court if within fourteen (14) days the appointment of Mr Effiong Akwa is not reversed. The fourteen (14)days ultimatum counts from the date of this publication. “, the body added.

“It becomes much more worrisome the obsession been displayed by the Minister on issues of the NDDC more than the issues affecting the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs which the Minister supervises. A situation where over 80% of the roads in the region are in a deplorable state unattended to at this time while he keeps chasing after the NDDC with a renew vigor. “, it added.

