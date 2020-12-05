The Federal Government has granted six water use licences to the Kano State Water Board through the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC) , according to a press statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the commission’s head of public relations, Mrs Getrude Madina.

The statement quoting Mr Magashi Bashir, Executive director, NIWRMC, said the licenses were to enable the State access, officially extract water, and to aid them expand water wells, and improve water supply to the Nigeria Bottling Company from the Challawa Plant.

By law, the Commission has been mandated to issue licenses for water use, as well as regulate water resources in Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“The licensing of various water users is necessary and important to the nation at a time like this when the Government is up-scaling revenue generation and job creation, among others,” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Kano State Water Board, Dr Wambai was elated and appreciated the Federal Government and the NIWRMC for the great honour done to the entire Kano State, by providing them official permit to use water for their operations.

“We will adhere strictly to the terms and conditions attached to the Licenses which are derived from the Water Resources Act CAP W2, LFN 2004,” he said

