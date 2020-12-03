Federal Government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has described the poor performance of the nation’s Osogbo based national electricity grip as a common situation across the world, stressing that the development is not unique only to Nigeria.

Amidst outcry from stakeholders, who had suggested decentralized grid, Nigeria’s electricity grid on Sunday experienced multiple tripping, leading to the collapse of the system. This leads to a nationwide blackout, creating huge economic loses for corporations and homes.

Data from the TCN shows that the nation’s electricity grid has collapsed 108 times after the power sector was privatised.

According to the data, between November 1, 2013, and May 2020, the number of total grid collapses recorded was 83 while the grid partially collapsed 25 times.

Speaking on the situation in Abuja, acting managing director and chief executive officer of TCN, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said the grid collapse occurs in every country, insisting that Nigeria’s case should not be overplayed.

“Since I came to office we have achieved a lot of improvements including completion of substations, they have not been system collapse except the one that happened on Sunday around 11:40 am and it is one of the fastest system collapse restoration because within 40minutes we were able to address the issue first in Abuja, then other states.

“What I want you to understand is that in every country there is system collapse, the most important thing is the way and manner it is been addressed,” Abdulaziz said.

According to him, the nation’s transmission wheeling capacity increased from 5,500MW in 2017 to about 8,000MW in 2020.

He said the company had been able to implement several key projects in selected states to improve the quality of power across the country.

He, however, blamed the distribution companies for the erratic power supply in the country.

“We are able to evacuate all the power generated in this country. The issue we have is the distribution companies because it depends on the load they are picking at a particular time. We at the transmission end don’t have any constraint,” Abdulaziz said.

Abdulaziz said the company was committed to the expansion of the power sector through completion of ongoing projects and having a robust grid that can transmit power anytime.

“The Gagarawa substation project commissioned last week was second official project commissioning ceremony by this new TCN Management after my assumption of office a few months ago presents a very good opportunity for me to introduce our new roadmap in TCN, the Nigeria Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Program (NEGMERP),” Abdulaziz said.

“This is a well thought out program with the objective of delivering quality bulk electricity supply to Nigerians while giving equal attention and priority to all Transmission Lines and Substation Projects across the length and breadth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and at the same time not forgetting our major business as grid managers which is to efficiently operate and maintain existing facilities.”

