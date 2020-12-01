The Federal Government has rolled out an autogas programme called the National Gas Expansion Programme.

The programme involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars, generators from petrol to gas. It is aimed at deepening domestic usage of netural gas in its various forms.

The programme is expected to extend operations to all states of the Federation.

It is also in line with the Federal Government’s plan to make gas the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy.

While the event is holding in Lugbe, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari is attending virtually from the presidential villa.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari; the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

The Minister of State for Petroleum at the event handed over CNG-powered mass transport buses to the Nigeria Labour (NLC).

The Federal Government Autogas program is expected to deliver at least one million vehicle conversions by the end of 2021

See more photos from the event below…