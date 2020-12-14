The Federal Government is making efforts to get detained Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems, freed in Uganda, says the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Tems and Omah Lay were arrested by the Uganda Police Force for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

They were arrested after their performances at The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

Dabiri-Erewa made this known in a tweet on Monday.

“#FreeOmahLay #FreeTems . The Nigerian mission in Uganda is doing everything to get them freed. Minister @GeoffreyOnyeama has also been on the matter. @nidcom_gov is also in touch with their Lawyers,” she tweeted.

Fast-rising singer Omah Lay earlier took to his social media account to cry out over his arrest in Uganda with his colleague, Tems. In a series of tweets, Omah Lay said he was in cuffs.

He wrote, “I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems. I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them…Why am I being detained?

“Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing? Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail. Is there something bigger at play in Uganda? Why do I have to take the fall for it???”

Earlier, some Nigerian celebrities had called for the release of Omah Lay and Tems via their various social media platforms.

Burna Boy wrote, “Uganda…Pls we need our people home and safe #freetems #freeomahlay”