Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that first time in history, Nigeria witnessed the least power system collapse in 2020.

The Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Engr. Saleh Mamman speaking during a familiarization visit to the National Control Center (NCC), Osogbo stated that the major problem facing the Nigeria power sector is that SCADA/EMS is not fully operational.

The minister, Engr. Saleh while addressing newsmen said, “I am on a familiarization tour, I am here to inspect the National Control Centre (NCC) of the Transmission Company of Nigeria and listen to challenges they are facing, too take actions on them.

“I have seen almost everything and the major problem that they have here is SCADA/EMS that is not fully active. Because most of our 330,132 substations are not well connected. By the time they are connected, we may have less problem of understanding what is happening in our generation stations.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria, we have generated twice the highest energy in this country in 2020. 5,520.40MW at 21.15Hrs at 50.11Hz was recorded. We recorded the least power system collapse by sustaining the grid operations thereby recording zero system collapse in 2020. We assure Nigerians that we will provide a robust, sustainable and reliable power suppl0y,” he added.

Earlier, the General Manager of NCC, Engr. Abdullahi Balarabe, in his address, said the sector is facing challenges in generation, transmission, distribution and lack of reliable system communication facilities.