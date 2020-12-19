Afenifere lamented the situation Nigeria found itself, described the United States (US) call on the federal government to hold the abductors responsible as a joke, saying: “The height of stupidity in governance was when officials came out that another terror group called Miyetti Allah was the front for negotiation, confirming our suspicion that this government rolls with all that troubles this country.

“Those who harbour any illusion that something is left of a country called Nigeria must have their eyes cleared after the Kankara practical joke of abduction of hundreds of schoolboys by Boko Haram bandits. The tragedy was Chibok foreplay in 2014, which was a regime change platform, but in which precious lives were involved.

“The Chibok practical joke was reenacted a few days back as Buhari arrived in Katsina and hundreds of Kankara schoolboys were abducted by Boko Haram in broad daylight and along military routes, like in Chibok. This time around, those who celebrated Chibok to the hilt in 2014 are now in power and fumbled like amateur comedians in a big revelation that what is called terror in Nigeria is most likely a big scam being played at our expense,” Afenifere said.

Continuing, it said, “At a point, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who on different occasions, had given the impression that he had never been too far from the key room of Boko Haram, told what he regarded as a silly nation that only 10 boys were kidnapped, as against 344 figure given by Governor Aminu Masari. A more accurate figure would have been given by this administration if their precious cows were the ones rustled.

“Even when the boys were cheekily released and there was an official lie of rescue, Masari, in the boldest official cover-up for the terror enveloping Nigeria, said he needed a third-party to tell him who abducted and released them.

“The US has asked what it mistakes for a government in Nigeria to hold the abductors responsible, but we know that would be the 8th wonder of the world. The Army, who went after peaceful protesters in Lekki and killed mercilessly, will not go after these Fulani terrorists. We in Afenifere are in serious pain that we are called fellow Nigerians with some people at this sad period when human lives have been made to be totally worthless officially.

“We are not in doubt that the lives of these boys must have been used to swipe the card once again and more money will be available to terrorise Nigerians. We call on all Nigerians, especially the enlightened north, to rise and speak up at this mad season, as we can’t continue to allow this practical joke to roll over us. It is time to rescue Nigeria from this malady, and we must rise above any primordial sentiments.”