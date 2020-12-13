The federal government has facilitated the return of a 35-year-old mother of four, identified Omowunmi Rhoda Aladeboyeje, who was allegedly trafficked to Cairo, Egypt by her elder brother.

The brother deceived her about a nursing job in the United States but she ended up in Cairo.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit Abuja, said the victim was trafficked on March 17, 2020, and claimed to be sexually harassed on a regular basis, beaten frequently and home imprisoned sometimes.

Part of the statement read: “Rhoda, a mother of four, was trafficked by her immediate elder brother who claimed there was a nursing job opportunity in America. However, going to America turned out to be a ruse. She was trafficked to Egypt and went through so much torture and hell.”

NIDCOM disclosed that they found out about her case after they got a distress call from her family member. After which, the Nigerian mission in Cairo contacted all necessary agencies to immediately put all logistics in place to facilitate her return.

“With that completed and with Rhoda in the safe custody of the mission, her family made provisions for her ticket home,” the statement added.

Balogun added that Rhoda, who is an auxiliary nurse by profession, is presently on her way to her home town Okitipupa in Ondo State.

Nigerian women being trafficked to foreign countries seem to be a recurring decimal as despite the fact that promised made these women are usually a ruse, the trafficking never stops as more and more women showing desperation to leave the country, end up becoming victims.