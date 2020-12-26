By Adeola Ogunlade

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has restated the commitment of the federal government’s response toward strengthening of the Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) across the states to be able to respond and monitor emerging outbreaks of disease across the country.

Ihekweazu said this at the 6th African Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity held recently at Civil Centre, Lagos.

The event, tagged Strengthening African’s Resilience in tackling Emerging Biosecurity Threats: Lesson from Covid-19 Pandemic, the event brought together hundreds of scientists, environmentalists, government representatives, and civil society groups.

The NCDC boss called for more researchers to take active participation in the creation of science of knowledge where we can understand our own disease and how to respond.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, called on African countries to strengthen their preparedness and resilience effort in tackling infectious disease outbreaks caused by emerging pathogens around the world.