FG to prosecute Leader of Aswani market and others

FG to prosecute Leader of Aswani market and others

The leader of Aswani International Market in Lagos State, Chief Taoreed Farounbi, alias Baba Alado, and six others is being prosecuted for terrorism by the Federal Government.

The market leader and others were accused of conspiring and participating in acts of terrorism that led to the death of two men, Debo Olohunyo and Chibuzor Daniel, in the White Sand area of Isheri-Osun, Lagos State on March 19, this year.

The prosecution counsel also alleged that the defendants unleashed chaos, that led to the destruction of many properties in the area. The prosecution said the defendants acted contrary to Section 1(2) (a) of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 as amended by Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.

Listed as Farounbi’s co-defendants are Alhaji Olusegun Akinde, alias Echo, Ayokunle Fakiyesi, Idowu Akinde, Musiliu Oladejo, Lekan Matthew, and Adeleke Akindeji.

The scheduled prosecution of the defendants was delayed on Monday as the prosecuting counsel for the state, A. K. Alilu, told the judge that save for the sixth defendant, Lekan Matthew, who was in court, the others had not been seen again after they were granted administrative bail.

The defence counsel, M.B. Jimoh-Akogun, assured the court that his clients had not escaped, saying they thought the case was fixed for December 16.

Following Jimoh-Akogun’s undertaking to accept service of the charge sheet on his clients, Justice Hassan ordered that the charge sheet be served on him, while he made an order remanding Matthew in correctional custody, pending the defendants’ arraignment on January 28, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...