The Federal Government has promised to review and re-award three major power projects in Abia North Senatorial District in the first quarter of 2021.

The power projects, awarded in 2001, were at 90 percent completion stage before they were abandoned.

The Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, made the revelation during a visit to the project sites.

Mamman, according to a statement on Saturday in Abuja by his Senior Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Mr. Aaron Artimas, identified the projects to include 60/40MVA Ampree substation, 132 KVA Ampree transmission lines, located in Arochukwu, Ohafia, and Ubur-Ihechiowa.

He said the contracts were awarded in 2001.

The minister, who expressed disbelief that the projects, which were 95 percent completed, were abandoned for over 10 years, pledged that the contracts would be reviewed and re-awarded for immediate completion.

“The power projects are of immense benefit to the people because they will not only boost their electricity supply, but also give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia Senatorial districts,” Mamman said.

The minister, who was accompanied on the inspection visit by Senator Orji Uzo Kalu of Abia North, addressed cheering crowds at the three locations and assured them that their long wait was over.

Kalu and other leaders of the host communities expressed their appreciation for the minister’s visit.

