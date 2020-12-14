Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In an apparent move to curb the increasing wave of insecurity in the country, the Federal government says it is set to deploy appropriate technologies to help surmount the security challenges confronting the country.

The Minister of Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the presentation of grants for journals publication to the Nigerian Academies of Science, Engineering, Social Sciences, Letters and Education at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Dr Onu said appropriate technologies will be deployed in the area of intelligence gathering, monitoring of suspects and development of platforms to effectively fight insecurity in Nigeria.

The Minister said that the challenge of insecurity has negatively impacted socio-economic development of Nigeria, adding that farms and school activities have been grounded in some parts of the country.

“Without security, Nigeria cannot achieve meaningful sustainable development; the time has come for Nigeria to apply Science, Technology and Innovation to national security,” he said.

He further said that the Ministry, through the National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA) is working tirelessly to use space technology in intelligence gathering and other sensitive aspects of national security.

The Federal Government, he added is also working hard to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is diversified in an inclusive and sustainable manner, from being dependent on resources and commodities to knowledge and innovation-driven one.

Dr Onu urged the five major academies in the country (i.e Science, Engineering, Social Sciences, Letters and Education) to work in harmony for the overall interest of Nigeria.

He also charged them to effectively contribute their quota to national development and knowledge in the country.

The President Nigerian Academy of Science, Professor Mosto Onuoha said that the grants given would go a long way in boosting the activities of the Academies.

He thanked the Ministry for the annual gesture, adding that his academy had been able to collate her proceedings in a book form, made possible by the grants from the Ministry.

He added that his academy has published a book on Covid-19 responses by various Nigerian scientists.

Vanguard News Nigeria