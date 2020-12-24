The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that the Federal Government will always mobilise legitimate assets to ensure the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the assurance in the party’s Christmas message to Nigerians on Thursday in Abuja.

He, however, noted that from the Chibok, Dapchi to Kankara students abductions and other recorded security challenges in the country, the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration had never lacked capacity and clear intent to act when the need arose.

READ ALSO: Olisa Metuh regains freedom after N250m bail

Akpanudoedehe added that while the capacities and valiant efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies were not in doubt, they must do much more.

This, he said, was necessary to further degrade the ability of terrorists and other criminal elements to perpetrate their evil attacks on soft targets across the country.

“As we celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones, we must imbue the true essence of Christmas which is giving, forgiving, love of God and love of our fellow men.

“We should give a helping hand to those in need and give succour to the vulnerable ones among us.

“As we celebrate, some issues in the polity stood out, Nigeria has recorded nearly 90, 000 COVID-19 infections and about 1,236 related deaths,” he said.

This, he said, showed that the Coronavirus pandemic remained a real and serious public health threat.

“In our festivities, we must all stay safe by adhering to official public health directives,” he said.

He further advised that non-essential trips and large gatherings should be avoided while using facemasks and washing hands regularly to halt the virus spread should be embraced by all.



He added that as one of the countries affected by the economic slow down caused by the severity of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria was poised to exit the current recession in a short while.

“It is worthy of note that the decline in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came after 12 consecutive quarters of positive growth,”Akpanudoedehe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria