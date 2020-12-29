The management of Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of a former managing director of the defunct Mainstreet Bank, Amaka Onwughalu, as a non-executive director in the bank.

The bank also announced the appointment of Nelson Chidozie Nweke and Chinedu Eric Okeke as non-executive directors of the bank.

The bank made this announcement in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The notice said Mrs Onwughalu has served in different positions in the banking sector with over 30 years of experience.

The new non-executive director served as former group managing director (GMD) of legacy Mainstreet Bank Limited, and after the integration of the bank with Skye Bank Plc, held the position of deputy managing director until July 2016, when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced changes on the board of the bank.

Mrs Onwughalu is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Blueshield Financial Services Limited. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham, a master’s in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University, United Kingdom and an MBA from the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Mr Nweke currently serves as MD of Neilville Nigeria Limited and independent non-executive director at Berger Paints Plc. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Masters in Industrial and Labour Relations, both from the University of Ibadan.

He had previously served as executive director at legacy Intercontinental Bank Plc, a non-executive director of Premium Pension Limited, and was a member of the governing council of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency between 2014 and 2018.

On his part, Mr Okeke is presently the MD of Azura Power West Africa Limited. He has over 19 years experience working for various blue-chip companies including Guinness Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Plc, Schlumberger Oilfield Services, and General Electric (GE). He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and an MBA from Imperial College, London.

In its disclosure, the bank said the appointments of Mrs Onwughalu and Mr Nweke have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Okeke’s appointment is awaiting CBN approval, it added.

Commenting on the development, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Fidelity Bank’s chairperson, said:

“We are very delighted to welcome the newly appointed Directors to the Fidelity family. These appointments end the on-going board realignment, occasioned by the retirements that had to happen, in line with our governance policies. We look forward to leveraging on the multi-disciplinary experiences of Amaka, Nelson and Chinedu in executing the next growth phase of Fidelity Bank”.