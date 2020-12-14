Fidelity Bank Plc will today close the application list for its ongoing N75 billion bond issuance, the first issuance under its N100 billion bond programme.

Fidelity Bank is offering N75 billion Series 1, 10-Year Fixed Rate Unsecured Subordinated Bond. The offer opened last Monday and is scheduled to close on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Minimum subscription to the bond is 10,000 units at N1,000 per unit and thereafter in multiples of 1,000 units. This implies minimum subscription of N10 million and thereafter in multiples of N1 million. The maturity for the 10-year bond is 2030, but the bond can be called partially or wholly after five years.

According to the prospectus, the possible coupon for the bond will be between 6.50 per cent and 7.50 per cent, while the fixed coupon will be paid twice in a year.

Fidelity Bank is assigned “A” rating by Agusto & Co. Also, the N75 billion bond issue is assigned “A-” by Agusto & Co and “A” by DataPro Credit Rating.

The net proceeds of the N75 billion bond would be used to support growth in the bank’s risk assets in small and medium enterprises (SME) and retail business as well as investments in technology and retail infrastructure.

The bond has been certified by the National Pension Commission as qualified as securities in which pension fund assets can be invested under the Pensions Reforms Act 2014 and the Trustees Investments Act, Cap T22, LFN, 2004.

The bond will be listed on the FMDQ Securities Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Speaking recently on the performance of the bank, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo said he has delivered on his promise, upon assuming office on January 1, 2014, to foster a robust engagement with the market, grow the bank and improve on key performance indices.

He pointed out that the bank has been able to grow its return on equity (ROE) which averaged at five per cent in 2013 to 13.3 per cent in 2019.

He attributed the successful capital raising exercise of 2015 and 2017, when the bank raised N30 billion local bond and $400 million Eurobond, respectively to the result of the deepening of investor engagements, through holding quarterly earnings calls and non-deal roadshows across different geographies.

Okonkwo, who is retiring by December 31, 2020, said the bank has enjoyed a very stable leadership since inception and was very pleased with the crop of leaders he is leaving behind.

“We recently appointed five executive directors from within and the incoming managing director, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has been an integral part of management since 2015. She is part of the success story and we are convinced that the performance of the bank, under her leadership, will be even better,” Okonkwo said.

Onyeali-Ikpe assured that the corporate aspirations of the bank will remain the same under her leadership.

She commended Okonkwo for laying a solid foundation for her and the new team, to take the bank to greater heights.

“We will continue to deliver superior returns and to do this, we will rely on the active support of the market and all stakeholders,” Onyeali-Ikpe said.