Fidson Healthcare Plc. has promised Nigerians better services in the coming years.

The Head, Human Resources and Administration of Fidson, Mrs. Adejoke Alli, at the just concluded Great Place To Work Award ceremony, where Fidson emerged winner of Best Place To Work award, alongside Sterling Bank, Price Water Coopers, Television Continental and First Bank of Nigeria.

She explained that for a wholly indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing company, Fidson Healthcare Plc. is competing with real juggernauts.

“We did great. We know that there is still room for improvement. So, watch out Nigerians! We are going for gold next time. The awards are a testament to our company’s slogan, “We value life,” she said.

Alli said the company was certified a Great Place to Work in the Gold category, a confirmation that it met the certification threshold of 70 per cent average Trust Index score.

In her view, this shows that the organisation’s culture and operations are in line with global best practices.

She stated that the company won the Best Practice award for best quality of life in the large corporate organisation category, a recognition of Fidson’s workplace culture and processes, as well as the human resources and administration department’s delivery of programmes that foster employees’ wellbeing.

She said: “It was our first time as a company to participate, and what an entry we made! Nominated as one of the top three, for five out of eight categories for large corporate organisations, including Best Quality of Life, best Learning and development, inspiring people practices, fun in the workplace, and support for women. We were officially certified as great place to work and won third place overall best workplace in Nigeria for the year 2020.”