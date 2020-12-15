A new Director General has been appointed for the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in an acting capacity. The new helmsman, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, was the most senior director in the directorate before his elevation.

This follows President Buhari’s directive relieving Dr. Nasiru Argungu as the Director-General of the NDE.The appointment of Fikpo was announced on Wednesday in a letter signed by the supervising Minister and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Information and Public relations of NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, said Fikpo’s appointment in acting capacity took effect from Monday, December 7, 2020.

Until his appointment, Fikpo was the zonal director at the North West zonal office of the NDE in Kaduna. He hails from the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics from the University of Maiduguri and a Master of Science degree in the same filed from the University of Ibadan.

His tour of duty in the Directorate has seen him serve in various capacities such as State Coordinator Adamawa State, pioneer Director of Procurement as well as Director, Finance and Accounts.

The President had on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, removed Argungu from office effective Monday, December 7th, 2020. There was no reason given for the removal of Argungu from office.

