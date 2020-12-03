A final-year female student of Political Science at the Nwafor Orizu College of Education(NOCOED, Anambra State, Clement Ruth, has been found dead days to her graduation from the institution.

Some of her colleagues believed that a yet-to-be-identified assailant might have killed her.

The deceased student was reportedly last seen on Thursday, November 26, after writing one of her final exams.

According to Ruth’s friend, Ugochinyere Precious, who shared photos of the deceased on Facebook, she was thereafter found dead in unknown circumstances.

The friend wrote, “Just a few days to be called a graduate, you were found dead. What a life!!!

Very hard to believe you’re gone. Dearly, coursemate, we greeted each other after the exams we had on Thursday; we laughed and talked about many things.

“As finally, the exam was over; still like a shock to Chinenye and me because the three of us were heading down for the department. What a world.

“Just a few days to be called a graduate, you were found dead. Oh, God. Why now; why now Ruth, the Political Science Department, will miss you.

”Rest in peace, Ruth Clement; rest in peace, dearly course mate. Rest in peace girlfriend; Chinenye and I will miss your company.”

