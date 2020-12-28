•Urges Buhari to step aside



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has wreaked the nation’s economy and should, therefore, step aside for more competent hands to manage the nation.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP condemned the rejection by the Presidency of the recent Financial Times editorial that warned that the country might become a failed state.

“The Buhari administration has wreaked our once robust economy, destroyed the value of our naira and turned our nation into world poverty capital, where life has become so unbearable that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options,” the PDP declared.

The opposition party cautioned officials of the presidency against playing with the sensibilities of Nigerians by “their arrogant dismissal of wise counsel on how to redeem our nation.”

“They should advise President Buhari to take a back seat and allow competent hands to manage critical sectors of our national life before it is too late.

“The Buhari Presidency’s arrogant trivialization of our nation’s tragic descent to a failed state under the incompetent and corrupt Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, further confirms that our nation is on autopilot with nobody in charge,” PDP said.

According to the party, the presidency’s “conceited response” to the Financial Times editorial on the sorry state of affairs of the nation under President Buhari also further confirmed the position that there is complete leadership failure in Nigeria.

PDP lamented that “the presidency prefers to rebuff wise counsel and continue to drive the nation to the precipice instead of seeking help for the sake of millions of traumatised Nigerians.”

The party said: “Indeed, the editorial by Financial Times is only stating the obvious, as our nation under President Buhari has presented all the trappings of a failed state, including having a rudderless government with a dysfunctional command structure that cannot guarantee security, manage our economy or even perform very simple tasks of governance.

“Our great nation now tends towards a leaderless society where terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, marauders and vandals have taken the lead, running riotous across our land while those who promised to protect life and property have gone into hiding in Aso Presidential Villa.

“Under President Buhari, life is fast tilting towards Hobbesian state of nature; driven by the combined negatives of an incompetent and unconcerned presidency and a reckless, kleptomaniac and dysfunctional ruling party that is more interested in power-grabbing instead of governance.”