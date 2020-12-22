As security challenges continue to ravage Nigeria viz-a-viz allegations of widespread corruption in the defence and security sector, the legislators are expected to check certain excesses hampering security of lives and properties in the country but will they summon the political will to do the right thing? Precious Igbonwelundu and Ambrose Nnaji report

Nigeria was thrown into mourning following the slaughter of at least 43 Zabarmari rice farmers at Koshebe by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs). The cold-blooded murder of the unarmed farmers followed news of the killings of many victims including security agents kidnapped by bandits along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

As the country was yet to overcome the rude shock, suspected bandits stormed a government science college in Katsina State and kidnapped over 300 pupils. Before this callousness, armed criminals have continuously unleashed terror on vulnerable targets in Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Niger, Kaduna and other parts of the country, mostly raping, kidnapping women and children, looting livestock and killing men mercilessly.

Between January and June this year, at least 1,126 Nigerians were killed by rampaging gunmen in the north while in Katsina State alone, no fewer than 33,130 rural dwellers were in displacement camps, said Amnesty International on Monday.

That these heinous crimes have continued unabated despite the military and police having individual and joint operations in all states of the federation with billions of naira expended to contain insecurity without tangible results have prompted stakeholders in the defence and security sector to consider new approaches.

Championing these deliberations is the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), which recently held an Inter-regional Parliamentary Engagement on Defence and Security aimed at galvanising security governance within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region to engender coordinated approaches in terms of policy and practice.

With endemic corruption in the defence and security sector identified as a key enabler of insecurity, the parliaments were challenged to enact laws that would control defence and security spending, be informed of the percentage of the defence expenditure on secret items, in-depth examination of the secret budget in closed sessions as well as access periodic audits reports on equipment, personnel and spending.

The need for effective parliamentary oversight of the security sector as well as the development of a national/regional framework that would give them the necessary force of law to avoid relinquishing their roles to the executive was also brought to the fore.

They also highlighted the need to address weak personnel systems that encourage predatory behaviour, alleging a high risk of ghost soldiers, despite IPPIS.

“The recruitment process of military personnel at all levels is defective, based on ethnic and religious considerations; allegations that Nigerian troops deployed in the North East to fight Boko Haram are involved in illegal activities (extorting money from the population, demanding bribes, involved in smuggling activities),” excerpts from a report quoted during the stakeholder meeting.

kankara schoolboys

CISLAC Executive Director Auwal Ibrahim Musa said parliaments have essential roles to play in issues of security because of their place in the structure, functions and activities of the states within the region.

“As representatives of the people, parliaments also enjoy legal, political and social legitimacy. We have therefore concluded that parliaments need to be more engaging in this legitimacy in determining the scope of their activity. In terms of how

they can contribute to conflict prevention and management, we have stressed that parliaments need to develop a vision, formulate strategies, devise structures and marshal resources for the primary

the objective of consolidating peace- peace being not one goal among others but the goal!

“As a matter of good governance, in their efforts to prevent conflicts and other crises, depending on the causes alluded to above, we believe

that parliaments should exercise heightened vigilance as to the rule of law, as part of their government oversight mission; ensure that human rights legislation is in place, up-to-date with prevailing international norms, effectively enforced and disseminated to constituents.

“Ensure that their governance provides a model that adheres to democratic principles, respects the rights of minorities and the underprivileged and reflects a pluralistic, inclusive society; and ensure accountability and transparency in defence and security

policies and decisions to reduce the risk of corruption.

“They are also to ensure that institutions are strengthened so as to regenerate public confidence (we consider it indispensable to provide leadership that can rally the public behind efforts to build a democratic society),” he said.

Presenting a paper on “Evolving defence and security concepts and actors: a challenge faced by parliaments” CISLAC Conflict Advisor, Salaudeen Hashim, decried the current practice where accountability issues are swept under carpets on grounds of secrecy.

“Improving governance of the defence and security sector in West Africa face a number of formidable challenges, many of which require a regional focus given the cross border nature of security threats faced by West African countries.

“in these attempts, there is increasing recognition at regional and national levels that parliamentary involvement will promote democratic security sector governance. Political and parliamentary reform precedes defence security sector reform. Otherwise reforming the security sector becomes similar to driving a car without a steering wheel;

“In many instances, however, parliamentarians are willing but not entirely able to overview the government and its agencies, due to lack of human and budgetary resources. Those resources, such as a parliamentary staff, provide parliaments essential capability to perform oversight.”

Hashim noted that defence/security sector accountability would enhance national and regional security, increase operational effectiveness and prevent harm to individuals.

He advocated for the classification of information only for legitimate and legally defined reasons in line with international standards: the “harm test” and the “public interest test”; presumption of transparency and access to information; withholding of information has to come from a legitimate source of power and be performed in line with legal procedures.

“Also, the possibility of independent review of classified information- usually a judicial procedure; no information can be withheld indefinitely: time limits for classification and definition of declassification procedures; and classification decisions have to be justified in writing and the justification preserved.”

Recognising that security can only be ensured through democratic control of the security sector; public trust in the armed forces; Hashim said a system of civilian oversight was needed to ensure transparency and accountability of the armed forces and security services.

Narrowing it home, he said Nigeria’s National Defence Policy was outdated and that there was no transparency and accountability around defence policy. He described as opportunistic and bereft of proper planning, the defence procurement process.

Hashim noted Nigeria’s legislative framework included fundamental elements for the fight against corruption such as the public procurement Act, the Whistle-Blowers Protection legislation and Freedom of Information Act but the implementation of the legal apparatus was somewhat deficient or not applicable to the defence sector.

According to him, while there are many parliamentary committees and independent audit bodies responsible for defence oversight, those bodies often lacked coordination, expertise, resources, and access to information to fully perform their role.

Hashim observed there had been high profile investigations in the recent time on the grounds of corruption, yet prosecution appeared to be politically selective adding engagement with the civil society exists, but not systematic.

He believed Nigeria could not solve the problem of insecurity in isolation, hence the need to involve other West African countries.

“We have a very vast border and it’s time we began to go across the region to seek a coordinated response, coordinated solution to this problem. We realise we have a huge problem but we want to deal with the root causes and not the symptoms, that’s why we felt that while we look at the borders we are also looking at neighbouring countries as means of putting an end the whole.”

Similarly, a lawyer, Jide Ologun, said the National Assembly should quit complaining and make laws that will enthrone accountability in the defence sector.

He said the lawmakers can do more than demand the sack of service chiefs or summon the president, arguing that the level of insecurity and poverty in the country have defeated the primary purpose of government.