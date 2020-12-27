By Onimisi Alao, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has signed the state’s 2021 budget of over N140 billion into law.

He signed the budget on Saturday at the Government House in Yola, as passed to him earlier on Christmas Eve by the state House of Assembly.

The governor, who only a little over a month ago, November 23, presented a fiscal proposal of N140,034,404,449 to the House, said during the brief budget signing ceremony on Saturday, that the House did a quick job of vetting the proposal and passing it on a day, December 24, when most people had gone on Christmas holiday.

Fintiri thanked the Assembly for their love for the state and their cooperation with him in delivering governance.

He said the budget the Assembly passed was a little different from what he proposed, with 52 percent, N72,817,892,910, earmarked for capital projects.

He said he proposed such high percentage for capital projects to deliver physical development because democracy without infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals and so on, is democracy taking nobody no-where.

He added that the budget, tagged: ‘Budget of Stabilisation’, is meant to stabilise development efforts and make Adamawa people feel the impact of governance.