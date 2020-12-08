Our Reporter

FIRE on Monday gutted furniture and building material shops in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

The shop owners bemoaned losing their savings and life investments, as only a few of them salvaged items from the fire.

The fire, which began at about 2pm, occurred along Shiroro Road in Minna. Its cause is unknown, although eyewitnesses said there was power outage when the fire began.

Firefighters from the Federal and State Fire Service, who responded to the distress calls, spent over two hours trying to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

A shop owner, identified as Pastor Aaron, was in tears, lamenting that he had lost everything.

“My house and my shop gone! How will I start? Everything I have is gone. How will I start,” he said as he wept.

Another shop owner, who sells furniture and building materials, Obinna Collins, said he could not save anything.

Yesterday’s fire occurred barely three days after another fire gutted the Kure Ultra-modern Market in Minna, during which traders lost goods worth millions of Naira.