Scene of the fire incident at Ketu Plank market in Lagos…. yesterday

It was nightmare for some traders yesterday after the popular plank market at Demurin Ketu in Lagos State was gutted by fire destroying property and goods worth millions of naira. Thankfully, no life was lost in the inferno.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident. In a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire outbreak started from a part of the market and destroyed many goods.

He said fire fighters and other emergency responders curtailed the raging inferno at the plank market.

“The cause of the fire incident which started from one part of the market, is yet to be ascertained. However, it is evident that there is extensive damage with valuable goods having been destroyed by the fire. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno, which has been brought under control and dampened down,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

In another operation, the LASEMA boss said the response unit of the agency recovered a trailer conveying a 40ft container that ran over a culvert at Mile 2 inward Kirikiri in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the accident was a result of mechanical error (brake failure) and the affected trailer has been evacuated off the road to a layby with the aid of the agency’s heavy duty equipment.

Oke-Osanyintolu said no loss of lives nor injuries were recorded in the incident. He urged members of the public to exercise caution at all times on the road, especially when dealing with heavy-duty equipment or machinery.

