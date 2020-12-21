A midnight fire on Monday razed 11 shops at Ipata Market in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, destroying goods and valuables.

It was gathered that the incident occurred while most of the shop owners had left for their respective houses at 2 am precisely.

The cause of the fire according to The Nation is yet to be ascertained.

“Immediately we arrived at the scene, our gallant officers were able to curtail the spread of the fire in time and other shops in the market areas (more than 500 shops) were saved from the rampaging inferno. And up till this moment, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained due to some reasons and difficulties met at the scene ground,” the spokesperson of the state fire service, Hakeem Adekunle, said.

He said the Director of the service, Yakub Waheed, has advised the traders in the market to always take safety as a priority.

Eyewitness account had it that the affected shops had been razed down before the arrival of personnel of the state fire service.

Only yesterday, millions of naira was lost to fire as it razed a Bayelsa furniture market in Biogbolo, a suburb of Yenagoa metropolis.

Traders at the market are currently lamenting their losses as goods worth millions of naira were consumed in the inferno that occurred on Sunday.

The fire was said to have been ignited by alleged arsonists over failure to pay some community youths ‘ground breaking money’.

Some of the affected persons said they believed the fire was caused by some boys who had earlier threatened to burn down the maeket if some certain demands from the area boys were not met.

Recall that In 2017, the furniture market was razed by angry youths over a crisis which resulted from the killing of a teenage girl from the furniture market host’s community.

Another source, who spoke in confidence, claimed that some youths had threatened to burn down the shops if the traders failed to pay what they called “matching ground” money.