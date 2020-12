By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Fire on Tuesday gutted a storey building on Atiken Road, Sabon Gari area of Kano State. It destroyed valuables and rendered several people homeless.

Although there was no death, a victim, Mrs Mary Nneji, 38, fainted, but was later revived.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene with two tankers, but were unable to put out the fire.

Neighbours assisted in rescuing the victims.