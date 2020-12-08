FG donates fire-fighting truck to Ondo, pledges another in 2021

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the Federal Government is working to upgrade the Federal Fire Service for optimum performance against fire incidents.

Aregbesola disclosed that over 2,000 fire incidents occurred across the country in 2020, adding that the agency had been able to save 724 lives while assets worth over N1 trillion were saved from being destroyed by fire.

He stated this, yesterday, at the inauguration of a new multi-million naira fire-fighting truck donated to Ondo State by the Federal Government in Akure, the state capital, saying that he was in the state to sensitise the people on the danger of fire.

According to him, fire is a good servant but dangerous master, warning people to be careful of it while handling items, particularly electrical appliances during the ongoing dry season.

“We are working towards upgrading the fire fighting services but our people must be careful and preventive against fire incidents. This is the most dangerous time of the year.”

The minister gave the assurance that another fire-fighting truck would be donated to the state in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the collaboration between the state and his ministry.

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in his remarks, said his administration had been making efforts to put the fire stations across the state in good condition and also motivate the fire officers.

Akeredolu, who lauded the Managing Director of ZL Global Alliance, Dr. Abiola Bashorun, for the role played in getting the truck to the state, said: “We are working hard and putting a strategy in place to ensure that all the fire stations are put in good shape within the shortest period of time, to respond to emergencies as and when necessary.

“To achieve this, it is our plan to acquire new rapid intervention vehicles that can convert water to vapour and manoeuvre through narrow lanes and rough terrains for use by our firefighters.”

However, Bashorun said the fire-fighting truck would help the state in saving lives and property from being destroyed by fire.