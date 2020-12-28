More than 200 residents of Makoko settlement in Lagos Mainland went home with smiles on their faces as they received food items and clothes, courtesy of a travel agency, Touchdown Travels Limited, as part of efforts to celebrate the yuletide with the underprivileged.







Speaking during the outreach on Wednesday, General Manager of the firm, Ibukun Adenuga, described the gesture as the firm’s corporate social responsibility.







She said: “We wanted to show some love to the underprivileged at the slum. We are not buoyant and haven’t recovered from the shocks of the pandemic, but we feel it is important to reach out to the poor.







“Being the maiden edition, we hope to do more in future, which is also an experience for every member of our team. We hope that corporate bodies would be encouraged to reach out to the slum communities.”



