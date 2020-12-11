Our Reporter

MARKETING and public relations firm, Plaqad, is set to launch a proprietary marketing platform that will allow brands advance affordable, data-driven campaign from start to finish.

The platform gives users the ability to find and hire talent and service providers, launch a campaign, track and measure campaign performance and process vendor payments, all in one place.

Plaqad launched its initial offering, SocialCred, a free influencer and social media ranking tool in June. SocialCred leverages non-traditional metrics to measure influence on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. It provides social media users with actionable insights to grow their influence, while also providing brands with sufficient data on influencers to make informed decisions on which creator to partner with.

Plaqad, first established in 2017, as a start-up within BlackHouse Media (BHM). It was built to connect brands and individuals to bloggers, news websites, publishers and social influencers.