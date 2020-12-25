A firm, Musaroq Group, has rewarded outstanding employees and loyal customers at an end-of-year party held at its corporate head office in Ipaja area of Lagos State, for being at their best despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.







The ceremony was anchored by popular actor, Saidi Balogun, and witnessed by music stars, including Waka exponent, Salawa Abeni, and Islamic choral singer, Kayode Sideeq, entertaining guests.







Speaking at the event, chairman of the company, Mr Saheed Akinbile, said the event was organised to appreciate dedicated staff and customers for their service and loyalty to all subsidiaries of the group over the years.







He promised that the company and its subsidiaries, spanning oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and Information and Technology (ICT) would continue to offer satisfactory service to customers and subject its staff to regular training for customers’ satisfaction.







Founder of the company, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, disclosed that a new medical subsidiary would be opened soon.







“We are set for the opening of our medical diagnostic and consultancy in the next few weeks and the facility is of modern standard. It would not disappoint our teeming public for whom it is meant to serve and boost their healthcare,” she said.







The event also witnessed the unveiling of an e-commerce platform of the company, which according to Akinbile-Yussuf, was conceived to further satisfy customers in view of restrictions on public gathering and social distancing arising from coronavirus pandemic.







A number of employees, including the company’s administrative manager, Tunji Olubila, received gifts and commendation for their dedication to duty.

