Total Nigeria Plc has concluded plans to mark the 2020 Africa Customer Service Week by celebrating and rewarding its customers across Nigeria. The event, which will be celebrated from December 7– 10 across all the branches in Nigeria, will have the Total team carry out an unscheduled surprise visits, to select Total Service stations and customer sites all over the country to reward customers with surprise “thank you” gifts.







According to the firm, the event will provide the company an opportunity to pause, actively listen, and get high-quality feedback from its customers who have remained a pillar of support in these challenging times, adding “ our customers are more than just customers. We value them as our partners.”

The company said: “For us at Total, great services start with small details. Our customers choose Total because we don’t just provide fuel, we are committed to offering them quality service. We mobilise all available talents to offer the best possible experience to our teeming customers. Whether we are talking about our employees or our customers, People are our greatest asset.”

The company said customers and staff safety are prioritised, while taking responsibility for it’s sales and services across all it’s sales channels.



The company also noted that the level of cleanliness/hygiene in its service stations have been increased to ensure the customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable; adding ‘We prioritize the proximity of our stations and facilities in order to ease access to our products and services.”







The company also disclosed that it will be showcasing a bouquet of products and services offered by Total on select radio stations and via its social media handle, as there will also be quizzes on select radio stations from December 1- 7, 2020.







The company added that customers are encouraged to visit any Total Service Station to participate in available offers and also provide them with feedback about their experience at their stations via HYPERLINK “http://www.total.com.ng/ACW” t “_blank” www.total.com.ng/ACW.