Rensource, a leading West African renewable energy services provider, has announced a solar project partnership with the Norwegian impact investment company, Empower New Energy, to deploy a 700 KWp solar photo-voltaic plant to one of Nigeria´s largest egg producers, Premium Poultry Farms.

The power plant will generate 1 gigawatt hour of clean energy yearly, save up to 25,000 tonnes of CO2 in its lifetime and contribute to Abuja’s fight against local air pollution.

This landmark project is one of the largest power purchase agreements for solar energy signed in the C&I sector in Nigeria and will represent the poultry industry’s largest single clean energy project. The power plant is expected to operate for at least 25 years, according to the power purchase agreement signed between the off-taker Premium Poultry and Empower.

“This solution … demonstrates our ability to meet the energy needs of a diverse array of industrial customers. We are honored to supply affordable clean energy to further grow Nigeria’s critically important agricultural sector, while cutting emissions,” said Ademola Adesina, founder and CEO of Rensource.

The poultry farm produces 600,000 eggs daily and has its own feed mill, making it about the country’s largest egg producer.