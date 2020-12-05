Mr Muhammad Nami, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Friday said that a total of N4,178 trillion was generated in taxes from January to October. 2020.

Nami, represented by Mr Ezra Zubairu, Coordinating Director, Enforcement Support Group, FIRS, made this known at the opening ceremony of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair had as its theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value”.

Nami stated that the target for the period was N4.23 trillion which indicates that the amount generated represents 99 per cent of the target for the period.

According to him, the revenue generation improved tremendously in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nami said the focus of the 34th edition of the 2020 Trade Fair was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of positioning Nigeria on the global map as a great trade and exporting nation.