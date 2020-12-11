City News

First Cardiology Consultants MD is NMA Lagos Physician of the year

Dr. Adeyemi Johnson, an international cardiologist and the Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Cardiology Consultants, has emerged the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos chapter 2020 Physician of the Year.

He got his special recognition award for setting up with his team critical care units exclusive for COVID-19 patients. In his words: “We decided early to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”

