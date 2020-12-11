By Editor
11 December 2020 |
2:56 am
Related
Dr. Adeyemi Johnson, an international cardiologist and the Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Cardiology Consultants, has emerged the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos chapter 2020 Physician of the Year.
He got his special recognition award for setting up with his team critical care units exclusive for COVID-19 patients. In his words: “We decided early to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”
x
x
In this article:
CardiologyLagosNMA
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421
Comments