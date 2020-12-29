From Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A clash between two rival cults has claimed five lives in Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred yesterday at Lobia community in Southern Ijaw Local Government.

A boy, Amos, was among the victims.

The Nation gathered that the cults from Ukubie and Azuzuama communities clashed during the remembrance of the late Chief Genesis in Lobia 2 over a yet-to-be-ascertained conflict.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the little boy from Lobia 1 community, three persons from Ukubie and one person from Azuzuama community died during the shootings.

Police spokesman Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident.