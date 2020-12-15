At least five persons are feared dead in a stampede on Tuesday morning in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where thousands of residents jostled for Christmas palliatives.

The Guardian gathered that Pinkcoin. an online blockchain digital assets firm, had invited everyone who registered with them to come to Rumudara in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state to pick their Christmas palliatives.

It was learnt that as early as 7.30am, a mammoth crowd gathered at the venue and could not be controlled while struggling to get access into the premises of the firm.

When contacted, the Rivers State police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said the command is working to calm the situation.

Details later.

