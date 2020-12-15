Breaking News

Five feared dead as thousands jostle for Christmas palliatives

By
0
five-feared-dead-as-thousands-jostle-for-christmas-palliatives
Views: Visits 6

At least five persons are feared dead in a stampede on Tuesday morning in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where thousands of residents jostled for Christmas palliatives.

The Guardian gathered that Pinkcoin. an online blockchain digital assets firm, had invited everyone who registered with them to come to Rumudara in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state to pick their Christmas palliatives.

It was learnt that as early as 7.30am, a mammoth crowd gathered at the venue and could not be controlled while struggling to get access into the premises of the firm.

When contacted, the Rivers State police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said the command is working to calm the situation.

Details later.





No comments yet

Michael Jackson Estate Wins Appeal In Lawsuit Over HBO’s Documentary

Previous article

Senate president swears in Plateau’s first female senator, three others

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News