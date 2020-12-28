By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A violent clash between two rival cult groups has claimed the lives of no fewer than five persons in Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that the incident which occurred in the early morning of Monday happened in Lobia Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

A child, identified simply as Amos, was among the five persons killed during a gun battle between two rival cult gangs.

It was gathered that the two cult groups from Ukubie and Azuzuama communities clashed during the remembrance ceremony of one late Chief Genesis in Lobia 2 over a yet-to-be-ascertained conflict.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the little boy from Lobia 1 community, three persons from Ukubie and one person from Azuzuama community lost their lives during the shootings on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Mr Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident but said four persons lost their lives during the clash.

Butswat said: “Two rival cult gangs clashed at Lobia Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on December 28, 2020 at about 2.30am.

“The unfortunate incident led to the death of four cultists. Their identities are yet to be ascertained at the moment.

“The corpses have been deposited at the morgue. Investigations have commenced.”