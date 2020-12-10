Violent clashes between Emede and Igbide clans in Isoko South council area of Delta state have left at least five persons dead with several houses burnt down.

While details of the clash are still sketchy, The Nation reports that the Oruzu land which has always created dispute between the clans triggered the violence.

Many people in both communities have reportedly fled their houses for fear of being killed.

It was gathered that the violence started when armed men in military camouflage from Igbide attacked residents of Emede.

“On Tuesday afternoon, Igbide people attacked Emede with sophisticated weapons like AK47. We never planned for the war. The next day, they attacked again. They burnt so many houses in the outskirts of Emede,” a resident of Emede said.

“The problem has been existing from the time of our forefathers. You know their occupation is fishing, so Emede gave them a small place to stay and now they are dragging it and destroying most of our crops in the bush.

“They have killed up to five people. Since yesterday, if not for the military men in the environment, there would have been another fight. I know the war has not ended because, by the time the military men depart, they will attack again. People living in those areas have deserted their homes, ” he added.

An indigene of Igbide who threw more light on the issue said the land in question had in the 1950s generated conflict between Igbide and another clan called Uzere of which the court favoured Igbide.

He said, “Recently, Igbide people went to the Oruzu farmland and discovered that Emede people were cultivating the land. Around two weeks ago, Igbide people decided to cultivate the whole place.

“But while they were doing this, Emede people blocked the road and started harassing our people passing by. Enwhe (another boundary community) people blocked the other side but later withdrew. They (Emede) blocked the Oteri axis and the Olomoro side too.

He added that some of their people were held on the highway and they have not been seen since then.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government and the Police Command are yet to react to the development.

