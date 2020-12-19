•2020 Land Rover Defender and 990 Land Rover Defender(inset)

By Theodore Opara

DO you remember the iconic Land Rover Defender 110? It was probably one of the most rugged vehicles ever built by any car maker.

It has been argued that while building this vehicle, Land Rover didn’t consider aesthetics or aerodynamics. But it built a vehicle that can withstand anything you throw at it: an off-road and on-road vehicle of all seasons.

For this reason, the Land Rover Defender became the toast of the military all over the world before it was replaced by the award-winning model last year.

The new Defender is a complete departure from the original Land Rover in terms of design, comfort and luxury.

The all-new Defender became an instant success as soon as it hit the market. Presently the Defender is the talk of the town in motoring circles for its all-round standard and a head-turning design.

The good work done by Land Rover in the new Defender has started to yield fruits, going by the array of awards it garnered since its entry into the market.

Recently, the award-winning New Land Rover Defender 110 earned another five-star review – this time from the safety experts at Euro NCAP.

The Defender combines state-of-the-art assisting technologies with an ultra-stiff aluminium-intensive body construction engineered to cope with rugged landscapes.

Clever technologies available on Defender include Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Collision Monitor.

Six airbags are designed to protect the driver and passengers, while up to three ISOFIX mounting points are available.

New Defender scored 85 percent for Adult and Child Occupant protection, 79 percent for Safety Assist and achieved a 71 percent score for Vulnerable Road Users on its way to a five-star overall rating.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “From the moment we started creating the New Defender, we were obsessed with functional safety and the protection of both the occupants and other road users.

“We set out to make a vehicle that is the most capable and durable Land Rover ever made, with safety features that truly enhance the driver’s experience.”

