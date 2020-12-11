Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs are spotted on the Seine river on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. | Image: Melodie Jeng//GC Images

Singer FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of “relentless abuse”, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

The 32-year-old British singer filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that LaBeouf abused her – both emotionally and physically – during their relationship and also knowingly gave her an STD.

In one incident detailed in the lawsuit, just after Valentine’s day in 2019, the 34-year-old “Transformers” actor was allegedly speeding in Los Angeles when they were returning from a trip to the desert. He removed his seat belt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him, the lawsuit says.

LaBeouf stopped at a gas station after Twigs begged him to stop and let her out. When she removed her bags from the trunk, LaBeouf allegedly threw her against the car, screamed in her face and then forced her to get back in the vehicle.

In another incident, Twigs alleges she woke in the middle of the night to find LaBeouf choking her.

Twigs and LaBeouf first met in 2018 when she starred in the Honey Boy film.

The lawsuit says LaBeouf initially showed “over-the-top displays of affection”.

She said he made rules on how many times she had to show affection to him in a day. The singer also says in the lawsuit that she later learned he didn’t like it if she spoke or even looked at male waiter.

Twigs started keeping her eyes down when men spoke to her, the lawsuit says.

LaBeouf has not commented on the lawsuit.

In a statement to the New York Times, LaBeouf wrote: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Twigs said she never reported LeBeouf to police because she initially feared it would harm her career and then because she thought authorities wouldn’t take it seriously.

