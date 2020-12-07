Highlife singer, Chinedu Okoli, more popularly known as Flavour N’Abania says he doesn’t sign artistes in music contracts because it brings trouble.

The Igbo musician spoke in a recent interview with BBC Igbo after the release of his ‘Flavour of Africa‘ album.

Flavour while responding to allegations that he has refused to help emerging singers in the south-east rise musically and only works with established musicians like Phyno and Zoro, he said he has helped many creatives in his own way, some of which have been unheard of. He, however, added that he doesn’t sign label contracts to avoid the disagreements and court cases that often follow.

“Not all allegations deserve a response because people will always talk. I’ve done things in my own way and helped different people, irrespective of whether or not you’re Igbo. There are those that are unheard of,” the singer said.

“The help we should all pray for is that of God. If you’re destined to make it musically, you will. I don’t sign artistes in music contracts. I don’t have the strength for troubles because it mostly breeds problems. That’s why it seems as though I didn’t sign anyone. If I want to help someone, I help them but not by signing label contracts. I don’t want problems so my heart will remain pure to make my music.”

On the reason for his resolve, Flavour said that not many in the south-east fully understand the demands of label contracts. He said brother-to-brother (informal and unofficial) agreements have, so far, worked for many Africans.

“If you start signing contracts, not all Africans understand these things completely. It could bare its ugly head,” the 37-year-old star added.

“The kind of contract we do here in Africa is a brother-to-brother agreement. That works better. It now looks as though Yoruba musicians sign contracts but Igbo singers don’t understand these things. That’s why it looks like I don’t do business with emerging artistes. If you bring music as a rising singer, and I like it, I get involved. If my intuition tells me to do more, then we proceed and it becomes a successful project.

“I don’t want us to start having disagreements due to artiste contracts such that we leave music-making and start quarrelling in court cases or hiring lawyers. There are people who have the appetite for that, I don’t.”