A US serviceman from Florida has been charged in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley in which three people were killed and three others wounded, abcNews reports.

Winnebago county state’s attorney J Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday evening, 26 December.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at about 7 pm on Sunday, 27 December, Rockford police chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

“I am very confident the officers that were on the scene in the building were able to stop further violence, O’Shea said.

He said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69, but did not provide their names.

Additionally, he said, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital in Madison in stable condition, and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder was treated at a hospital and released.

The bowling alley was closed at the time of the shooting, in accordance with restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, O’Shea said. Up to 25 people were at Don Carter Lanes when the shooting happened, but most escaped or hid, the teens who were wounded were picking up food at the carryout section of the bowling alley, he said. The suspect tried to conceal his weapons before his arrest, he was apprehended without officers firing a shot. Webb is an active military man and investigators are in touch with the US Army, O’Shea said. The Rockford register reported that 2020 has been the deadliest year on record for homicides in the city of nearly 170,000 residents located about 80 miles (129km) northwest of Chicago. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

