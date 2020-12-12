Caption: Flying Eagles starting line-up against Cote d’ Ivoire’s U-20 team.

Nigeria has been knocked out of the U-20 WAFU Cup being held in the Benin Republic after Cote d’Ivoire beat Ghana 1-0 on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles needed Ghana to beat Cote d’Ivoire by, at least, a two-goal margin on Saturday to have a chance of qualifying for the WAFU Cup last four.

Failure to advance in the WAFU Cup means the Eagles cannot be eligible to participate in the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The team finished with one point from two games in the group stages, drawing 1-1 with Cote d’Ivoire and losing 1-0 to Ghana.