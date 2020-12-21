Insists ESN isn’t Biafra army, but vigilance group

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the Federal Government, South East and South South governors as well as security agencies to defeat terrorism in the country before attempting to halt operations of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) it floated recently in the two regions.

Reacting in a statement to the condemnation of the outfit by chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State’s chief executive, Dave Umahi, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, insisted that the organisation was in the interest of both geopolitical zones.

Umahi had distanced his colleagues from the team, advising that its promoters should not be taken serious. But the Biafra group described the governors in both regions as “cowards who were slaving for the caliphate and advertising the oppression of their people.”

The statement read: “We the global family of the IPOB under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn in very strong terms the recent shameful statement credited to Governor David Umahi on behalf of his fellow lily-livered and coward governors of South East against the newly established Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Such a cowardly statement is nothing but a shameful display of their irredeemable enslavement and loyalty to their caliphate slave masters who, in the first place, appointed them governors.

“They only further exposed their emptiness and detachment from the people. At a time when well-meaning individuals and groups from the entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are hailing the setting up of ESN, the so-called governors are busy advertising their opposition to the people they claim to be leading.”

Anyway, they never had the mandate of the people. So, we are not surprised.

“We reiterate that ESN is not a Biafran army, but a mere vigilance group established to protect Biafrans against terrorists. The outfit is only a child of necessity born to bridge the gap of leadership failure by both the state and federal governments to protect lives and properties of Biafrans, who are daily dehumanised, raped and killed by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists unchallenged by any security agency.