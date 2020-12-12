Alas! Yai, a friend whom I had known when he was a student in Unibadan where I began my career there, is gone. Many memories of our contact and relationship come to mind. The first and most memorable was the visit with my children to his home in Cotonou, Benin Republic on our way to Togo, Ghana in the quest to know our neighboring Africa. Even though a bachelor, he gave us an unforgettable meal which my children kept remembering thereafter. Professor Emerita Bolanle Awe

Our venerable elder colleague, Professor Emerita Bolanle Awe, is right: if you ever had the pleasure of dining with Olabiyi Yai at his home, especially after he stopped being a bachelor, it was sure to have been an unforgettable experience. If only one instance of this exquisite gourmandizing experience could create such a lasting impression, consider how much more matchless this would have been if it happened not once, not twice, not even three times but many times. This was my good fortune when Yai and I were colleagues at the University of Ife in the late 1970s to mid-1980s.

Of course I do not forget WS and Yemi Ogunbiyi at whose homes, in Ife and other cities, I had, over the years and decades, culinary delights of the highest order. But no offense to WS and Yemi, their meals did not quite have the extraordinary and extravagant combination of Nigerian, Beninois and Afrodiasporic cuisines that one encountered in Yai’s house. Yes, WS and Yemi had wines of the vintage quality as did Yai, but with regard to gastronomic fare, my palate has a sharper and more vivid memory of what I consumed at Olabiyi’s home at Ife. [Yemi is not only a friend, he is a brother and he will not make me pay for this “outrage” but I am already thinking of emissaries to send to WS to mollify him about this seeming ungrateful affront!] And as if this was not enough, at these fabulous sybaritic encounters at the Yai home in Ife, Abiola Irele was always present and the three of us, with any other colleagues that came in a chance move, as we discussed the leading lights of French poststructuralism and Post-Marxism, especially Louis Althusser. Althusser? Let me explain.

Before Abiola Irele brought us together into an intellectual comradeship, I had known Olabiyi as a much respected colleague in the faculty to which we both belonged, this being the Faculty of Arts. At faculty wide seminars, he was consistently brilliant in his contributions and interventions, although in his characteristically understated manner. Moreover, he often combined pithy, witty and sagely observations with very erudite references, with absolutely no affectation as if it was the most natural thing in the world for the sage and the scholar to coexist fruitfully in the same person. Add to this the fact that his spoken English, unlike his spoken Yoruba, had a distinct French lilt marking him as constitutively Francophone, even if his contributions at these seminars seemed rooted far beyond Francophonie to a cross-border intellectual identity that took in not only other regions of our continent but also the language and cultural zones of the African diaspora.

If this was the general background or context that brought us together, how exactly did it happen? My memories are rather blurry now, except that I do remember that Irele was the agent. As I remarked in the tribute that I wrote to him when he passed away in July 2017, I became very close to Irele when, on countless visits to UI from Ife in the period, Irele’s home at the campus was a constant port of call for me largely on account of the excellent meals and wines I was sure to consume and imbibe, together with the strictly intellectual conversations we would have. Thus, I think it must have been on one such occasion that Irele asked me whether I had met, “really met”, Yai. When I replied that I had not quite “really met” him, Irele replied that “you of all people should really meet him, if only for the common interest that you both have in Althusser”. And then Irele added, “in my next visit to Ife, I will ask Joe to invite you over to lunch so you can get to really meet him”.

Now, metonymy occupies a special place in the vast theoretical armory of Yai. For this reason, it is important for me to emphasize here that my reference to Althusser in this tribute is strictly metonymic: he is invoked, not only or merely in his single, selfsame identity but metonymically for the movement of French High Theory from the mid-1950s to about the early to late 1970s, especially concerning Poststructuralism and Marxism. Of course, Althusser stands in his own right in the context of this tribute because Yai had studied at the Sorbonne under his tutelage. But when, at Irele’s prompting, I “really met” Yai, where I had expected to meet an “Althusserian” like me at that stage of my intellectual odyssey, I met someone who had gone far beyond his phase of worshipful “Althusserianism”, that is if he ever had gone through such a phase in his intellectual development – as I did.

In the context of this tribute, I can only write summarily about this issue. Thus, when I “met” Yai in the manner in which I am indicating in this tribute, where I had centered my interest in French poststructuralism and Marxism around figures like Sartre, Althusser, Foucault and Derrida, Yai had moved beyond particular figures and the cults around them and in the process he had taken what he needed and rejected what he felt he did not need in the entire formation or tradition. The clearest expression of this move in the work of Yai is the inclusive and eclectic nature of his intellectual references. Beside the high profile of French High Theory in his work, his wide frame of reference included Russian Formalism, Mainstream Anglo-American Linguistics, Chomskyan Transformational Grammar, Russian Formalism, Cognitive Science, Speech Act Theory and Semiotics. And African and Afrodiasporic oral poetics, metaphysics, ethnohistory and ethnophilosophy. Actually, where I have used the term “eclectic” in the wide frame of references in Yai’s work, the term I should have used is correspondences. Let me explain.

At Irele’s prompting, I had gone to “meet” Yai with Althusser primarily on my mind. He did not disappoint me, but he had far more than Louis Althusser to share with me. Rather, just like the extraordinary richness of the meals and wines that we consumed and imbibed, the intellectual fare was stunning in its transatlantic and global inclusiveness; more specifically, Yai’s oeuvre was filled with correspondences. One particular set of correspondences was nothing short of astonishing, this being the fascinating correspondences and resonances between, on the onehaand, the radical disruption and decentering of linearity and teleology in African oral poetics and, on the other hand, poststructuralist theory and poetics. Permit me to use a set of fragments from the oral praise poetry of the Yoruba god Esu and the Fon equivalent deity, Legba, to briefly illustrate what I am saying here while noting that the fragments have made successful transatlantic crossings from West Africa to our diasporas in places like Brazil and Cuba in the New World:

Esu/Legba threw a rock yesterday/the rock kills a bird today/Esu/Legba throws a rock today/the rock killed a bird yesterday

Esu/Legba sleeps in the courtyard/ the courtyard is too small for him/Esu/Legba sleeps in a room/the room is still too small for him/Esu/Legba sleeps inside a palm kernel/Now he has space large enough for him to sleep in

It is important to note here that these fragments have been extrapolated from oral poetic texts from which they have been extracted are rife with breaks, gaps and disruptions in both the composition and the delivery of chants. In this manner, the text in both its totality and its fragments are rife with the sort of radical decentering and disruptions that we associate with mid to late 20th poststructuralism. Expecting to discuss Althusser and the French poststructuralists when I “met” him, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that Yai’s understanding of the nature of knowledge production over time and in diverse spaces – an understanding that broke down conventional linear, over-literal and positivist methodologies and epistemologies – was as much derived from Yoruba and Fon poetics and metaphysics as it was a product of French postmodernism.

Much later after we had both left Ife and went our diverse ways and I read the essays collected by Bill Readings in a book appropriately titled Postmodernism Across the Ages: Essays on a Postmodernism That Wasn’t Born Yesterday, I came to a deeper understanding of the breadth and depth of Yai’s intellectual achievement. One could say that he was profoundly influenced by poststructuralist and postmodernist scholarly and theoretical traditions. But so was he also influenced by the diverse currents of theory, philosophy and scholarship that I mentioned earlier in this tribute. Indeed, I confess that I am tantalized by a question for which I have no ready or easy answer. This is the question: was Yai empowered to easily and robustly embrace the poststructuralist and postmodernist currents of Althusser and the other avatars and gods of French High Theory because of his prior tutelage to the sages and elders of Sabe; or was it his grounding in the fascinating epistemologies of Yoruba and Fon oral poetics and epistemologies that predisposed him to Western postmodernism?

At the Sorbonne, Yai took the first degree and left, apparently feeling that he needed neither a Ph D nor the state doctorate unique to the French system of higher education. He was right; he didn’t need to, as I have met few scholars with Ph D’s with the depth of learning and scholarship of our departed friend. And there is also this: Yai did not produce many books; indeed, he produced only one book and two monographs. The book is a Yoruba-English and English-Yoruba Concise Dictionary. The two monographs are scientific texts published by the UNESCO, one in Portuguese, one in French. This a rather slim output. But wait until you count and, more importantly, read the amazing number and quality of essays, published and unpublished, that Yai produced. I have read many of the published essays but only in English) and can testify that the elegance, the sophistication and the erudition of his essays are almost unmatched in African and Afrodiasporic literary and cultural scholarship, perhaps with the single exception of essays by Irele himself. But Irele collected and published many of his essays and indeed his venerable reputation lies mostly on the collections of his published essays. Consider then the fact that many of Yai’s essays, though written and delivered at conferences and colloquia, nevertheless remain unpublished. Add to this the fact that Yai was not only fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, the effective official languages of the Black World on the continent and the Diaspora, but he also participated in the intellectual cultures of all of these languages. His great theme in all the essays and monographs – if I may be so bold as to try to tease out a constant and unifying theme in a body of essays that both thematize resistance to totalization and reification and enact this resistance in its enunciative registers and accents – is the condition of possibility for producing liberating knowledge in the historic aftermath of the epistemic violence that colonialism and imperialism perpetrated in Africa itself and more generally in the Black World.

I have mostly left out of this tribute Yai’s resounding successes as a cultural diplomat who rose to the pinnacles of advocacy and leadership in global projects of solidarity and reciprocity among all the nations, races, and peoples of our world. Much has been made of this aspect of Yai’s life and career in other tributes. All I wish to add to that subject in this tribute is that if there is a “secret” to our departed friend’s success in this domain, it is the fact that he combined and gathered into himself, the two traditions that formed his intellectual and social identity, that of the sage and that of the scholar. We are all aware of the adage that says that when an elder dies in our communities, it is a whole library that dies with her or him. But that is in appurtenance with the oral tradition. Yai was also a first-rate scholar and he left us a bountiful harvest of written scholarly texts of a very high order. May that harvest yield other harvests repeatedly – like the palm kernel in which Legba/Esu found the space in which to be endlessly germinative.

Biodun Jeyifo