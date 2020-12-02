Foremost industrialist, Hakeem Adewemimo has been assassinated by suspected bandits, The Street Journal has learnt.

It was gathered that the dastardly act took place in one of his tissue paper manufacturing plant in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at about 11:00 am.

A close associate who confirmed the development to our correspondent said:

“It is true. Hakeem was killed by herdsmen in front of his factory where they make toilet roll in Sagamu.”

His death has shocked many of his close friends and associates because just recently, they all attended a function where Hakeem was pictured dancing cheerfully.

Hakeem who has since been buried according to Islamic rites leaves behind his family and friends to mourn him.

Video of Hakeem at a recent function

Hakeem’s death is just one of the many atrocities being committed by suspected killer bandits.

Barely two weeks ago, The Street Journal reported how the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwo was kidnapped was suspected bandits from his residence in Lafia, the state capital.

The bandits who whisked in him in his car at midnight without asking for any form of ransom killed him and disposed his lifeless just about 100 meters away from his house.

Like this: Like Loading...