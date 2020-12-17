Cameroonian security operatives have arrested a former member of the parliament Blama Malla for alleged ties with the Boko Haram terrorist group, HumAngle reports.

Malla is a member of the country’s ruling party – Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM).

Multiple security sources told HumAngle that Blama Malla is being held in the Mora gendarmerie brigade in the Mayo-Sava division of the Far North Region.

“The former CPDM parliamentarian is being interrogated by gendarmes for colluding with the Boko Haram terrorist sect,” a security source told HumAngle.

The security source narrated that “It all started with the arrest in Kolofata of a certain Talba who is a nephew of the former parliamentarian.

“At the time of his arrest by members of the Kolofata vigilante group, the suspect was leading a herd of 10 cattle he said he bought at Meme with his final destination being Nigeria.”

Another security source said Talba admitted that the cattles were to be delivered to Boko Haram members during interrogation.

“The suspect Talba, known in the Kerawa locality as a member of the vigilance committee, admitted that the cattle were destined for elements of the Boko Haram terrorist sect adding that he was taking them to Nigeria on the instructions of the former member of parliament who is currently the Vice President of the CPDM permanent commission in Mayo-Sava as well as member of the Central Committee of the CPDM, Blama Malla,” the security source said.

Consequently, Blama Malla and his nephew Talba were consequently arrested and are currently being interrogated at the Mora territorial brigade of the national gendarmerie.

In 2018, the president of the Cameroon National Assembly, Cavaye Yegue Djibril, announced during a parliamentary session that some lawmakers are representatives of the Boko Haram insurgency group.

Djibril, however, did not disclose the names of the lawmakers allegedly working with Boko Haram.

