Prof Lucas Olabode (left); immediate past Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka; Atorise of Odo-Iju, Ijesa, Oba Adedoyin Adelekun; Dr. Wumi Olayinka at the award in Ibadan at the weekend. PHOTO: NAJEEM RAHEEM



Former classmates of the immediate past Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, at the weekend, extoled the virtues of the don.







At a merit award organised by the 1974 set of Ilesa Grammar School Old Students Association in Ibadan, the former classmates, including Mrs Funmilayo Awomolo (SAN), Rotimi Oluborode, Mrs Bisi Kayode, Bolaji Agbede, Iyabo Anne Sanyaolu, Prof. Agboola Olowe and Deji Omole, lauded Olayinka for making them proud, saying Nigeria and the university system needed more of such persons with Olayinka’s attributes of diligence and hard work.







In his goodwill message, Prof. Olabode Lucas, who retired from the university and former student of Ilesa Grammar School, said Olayinka remains the pride of UI, Ilesa Grammar School, and Ijesaland for performing excellently in office.







“Prof. Olayinka brought UI to its pre-eminent position as number one university in Nigeria and 12th in Africa according to the internationally renowned agency on the rating of the universities. He turned the university to an extensive project site as many infrastructure and buildings were initiated and completed,” he said.







Responding, Olayinka appreciated all those who contributed to the success of his academic journey, giving glory to God for his modest achievements in life.