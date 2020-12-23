By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Less than 14 hours after he died at the Federal Medical Centre ( FMC) Apir, Makurdi the remains of former Minister of State for Education Prof Jerry Agada was on Tuesday night interred at his Orokam country home, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Agada, 68 years who was until his death the Chairman, Benue State Civil Service Commission, was said to have been buried at about 7 pm on the same day he died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi after being on admission for more than a week.

Although no official statement had been released by the family, The Nation gathered that his remains were moved from Makurdi in the afternoon of Tuesday accompanied by his wife and children and a few other close relatives for burial.

With the way he was hurriedly buried, there are speculations that he might have contracted the dreaded COVID-19.

But the source of illness and death is yet to be made public.